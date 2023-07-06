Centre Block rehabilitation project to cost more than $4B

It’s a multi-billion dollar project that’s being called the largest heritage rehabilitation project in Canada’s history. Parliament Hill remains under construction and despite COVID and convoy occupation delays, the decade-long project remains on track.

The construction site is completely closed off from the public with Public Services and Procurement Canada in charge.

"We have taken the building back to its bones, we are at a 90 per cent completion for demolition and we are well underway for restoration of heritage assets," said Jennifer Garrett, Centre Block Rehabilitation program director general for Public Services and Procurement Canada.

The project will cost between $4.5 and 5 billion.

"It's fantastic to have this iconic building, this heritage jewel being restored and modernized both for the needs of a 21st century Parliament but for Canadians," said Rob Wright, Public Services and Procurement Canada Assistant Deputy manager.

Behind-the-scenes, a massive hole more than three storeys below ground is part of phase one. The hole is to make room for a new three-level welcome centre that is being built underneath the building and around the core of the Peace Tower.

"It’s in the 2032 time frame that visitors will be welcomed to Canada's new Parliament welcome centre and Centre Block with the chambers will be operational," said Garrett.

Hundreds of workers are on the site every day restoring crumbling mortar, aging pipes, and damaged sculptures.

"We are focused on the conservation work so there is quite a bit of that to do," said John Phillips Smith, a dominion sculptor of Canada.

The planned upgrades include a new public entrance, exhibits, and on-site classrooms.

"It will offer an alternative experience that will allow us to welcome twice as many visitors to connect with Parliament and help understand what happens here and why it happens," said Kali Prostebby, Library of Parliament Visitor Services Manager.

The upgrades will also improve accessibility and make the building more environmentally sustainable.

Centre Block will also add an Indigenous cultural space and the building’s roof will be raised five metres for improved heating and cooling.

The first phase of the project is set to be completed this year.