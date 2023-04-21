Centre for Socially Engaged Theatre at U of R officially opens

The Centre for Socially Engaged Theatre at the University of Regina (U of R) was officially opened on Friday afternoon.

The centre is described as an ethical space, which uses theatre to address issues such as racism, race relations, and immigration. Guest speakers and visiting scholars are welcomed, hosting workshops and various performances.

The centre explores the social dimensions of policing, and it has been working with the police services in both Regina and Saskatoon. Graduate and PhD students in Regina and around the world take part in the centre’s programs.

Taiwo Afolabi, director at the Centre for Socially Engaged Theatre, said the province is becoming more diverse but that comes with its own responsibility.

“With that comes its own reality of how do we bring people together, what does it mean to belong? What’s the identity? What’s the level of racism here? How do we address all of those key issues that are important to building a healthy society?” he asked.

The centre uses various social media platforms. They host several podcasts, and livestream many presentations on their YouTube channel.