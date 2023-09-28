Centre High celebrates move to downtown Edmonton building

Edmonton Public Schools celebrated the now-permanent home of the Centre High Campus on Thursday.

The school, which supports fourth- and fifth-year high school students for upgrading, is now located in the Alberta College building at 10050 MacDonald Drive NW.

EPSB bought the building for approximately $22 million in May.

The Alberta government approved the board's decision to take the money from its capital reserve funds to make the purchase.

"Warm, welcoming environments are so important for teaching and learning," said board chair Trisha Estabrooks. "Walking the Centre High Campus halls and catching the view of the river valley, I'm inspired and excited for division students, staff and families. This space will support students for generations to come.'

EPSB says more than 2,200 students are enrolled at Centre High for the 2023-24 school year.