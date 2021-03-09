The Centre in the Square in Kitchener is getting a makeover.

The 41-year-old building is getting more than $4.3 million in federal, provincial and local funding for a pair of renovation projects.

The federal government is kicking in more than $1.7 million for the project, while the province is shelling in another $1.4 million.

Meanwhile, the city and the Centre in the Square are combining their funds to provide another $1.1 million.

The first project will see renovations to its 12 theatre washrooms and will include automatic door openers and handrails.

The second project will see almost 1,900 theatre seats to allow for seating that is more accessible and to improve access to the main lobby.

"It will make it more accessible for all of our residents as we work to restore the vibrant arts and culture sector in Kitchener, both for the quality of life for residents and the important role it plays in our 'Make It Kitchener' economic development strategy as together we build back better," said Mayor Berry Vrbanovic.

The upgrades are slated to begin in the summer and will continue until 2022.