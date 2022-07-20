Centre opens in downtown Sudbury to help Black entrepreneurs excel

The Northern Ontario Economic Empowerment Program (NOBEEP) aims to help coordinate and offer resources to Black entrepreneurs in the north.

In March, FedNor announced $1.1 million to fund NOBEEP for three years. The centre officially opened July. 20.

NOBEEP aims to help more than 70 Black-led businesses grow and create jobs for entrepreneurs, especially those who are new to northern communities.

"When they come over here and once they start a business, they don’t have a network," said Charles Nyabeze, co-founder and interim executive director.

"We found that there was a bridge missing, so helping them bridge over from who they are to who they need to act as they are servicing the communities."

The Afro-Heritage Association of Sudbury will oversee the program, and said programs such as NOBEEP are necessary.

"There are a tremendous amount of new immigrants coming in, and with that, you need more services to cater to the cultural needs," said Chantae Robinson, president of the association.

Officials said NOBEEP’s website officially launched Wednesday and entrepreneurs interested can fill out an intake form on this website.