Centurian jail for sale in Owen Sound offers spooky real estate investment

A historic jail is for sale in Owen Sound.

The city has been trying to sell the 165-year-old jail since 2011.

This summer, it was listed again for $229,000, but a local realtor says while there's a lot of potential hidden within the Centurian walls, it could be costly.

"The amount of money that could be spent in this building could be upwards of five to ten million dollars," says Dave Park, realtor at Chestnut Park.

Money that would need to be spent to be approved by stakeholders and city staff. The city says they will be accepting offers until October 4 and making a formal decision about the building's future on October 22.

For those wondering about paranormal activity, Park says there hasn't been any ghost sightings.

"But certainly, just walking through the facility it allows you to think there could be ghosts here," Park says.