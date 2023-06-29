Centuries-old oak tree in Manitoba community knocked down by storm

Residents of Souris, Man. want to see a permanent memorial put in place to remember a beloved old oak tree that was blown down during a severe thunderstorm last week.

Becky Smith was taking her usual morning walk through Victoria Park in Souris on June 20, when she came across a disturbing sight.

"I was shocked when I saw it because it's been there for hundreds of years," said Smith.

She had come across the park's "Old Oak Tree," as residents fondly refer to it, broken in half, with the upper portion knocked over on the ground. The tree had been knocked over by the previous night's severe thunderstorm.Smith took a photo of the tree and posted it to the community Facebook page.

"I'm so sorry to report, the Old Oak Tree didn't survive last night's storm," said the post.

The comments began pouring in.

"Lots of sadness, a lot of people said, 'so many childhood memories about that tree, sorry to see it's gone,'" Smith said.

The tree was designated as a Manitoba Heritage Tree in 2015 by the Manitoba Forestry Association.

According to the Manitoba Tree Register, the tree is reputed to be at least 500 years old. Jim Ludlam thinks it's older.

"I came to Souris in 1958. I was told then they had a 500-year-old oak tree," he said.

Ludlam became involved with the park shortly after he arrived, and has served on the Victoria Park advisory board in nearly every capacity over the decades.

He said they've always taken the time to take care of the tree, maintaining the grounds around it, and even installing protective fencing.

"At one time we tried to bore holes in the ground to kind of aerate it, because with the compacted soil, it's not good for oak trees," he said.

Ludlam said the Old Oak used to be a very good-looking tree, but its health had begun to decline in recent years.

"Now we'll be able to figure out - with the rings in it - how old it really was," he said.

Smith has many fond childhood memories of the tree. "Every year when we were in elementary school, we would go up to the tree and look at it," she said.

"It’s a sad piece of our history to lose."

Both Souris residents would like to see a permanent memorial put in place to remember the tree.

"A few suggestions were to plant a new tree in its place, put a plaque up," Smith said. "I would like a plaque and maybe a time capsule, something that can be opened 100 years from now."

Ludlam thinks there should be a cross-section of the tree showing people how old it was, along with a brief write-up about its history.

"I would sure like to see something done. Just a little monument or something in memory of that tree. It's been there a long time."