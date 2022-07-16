iHeartRadio

Century Old McCauley church rededicated Sunday

Church Rev. Mark Blom stands inside the renovated sanctuary of Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples in Edmonton on Sunday, July 10, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/Joe Scarpelli).

The Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples is being re-dedicated Sunday morning, after undergoing extensive repairs.

A fire broke out in the church in 2022 causing around $350,000 in damages. The church was also rebuilt after a fire in 1966.

The church has been a First Nation, Métis and Inuit parish since 1991 - blending Indigenous and Catholic ceremony. The re-dedication comes as the church prepares for a visit from the Pope on July 25 as part of his Canadian tour.

Renovations are still underway, and builders will be on site for a walkthrough and to give an update on renovations ahead of the Pope’s arrival.

The dedication ceremony will be followed by a holy mass, and the liturgy will be livestreamed on Sacred Heart Church Facebook page. 

