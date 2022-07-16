Century Old McCauley church rededicated Sunday

The Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples is being re-dedicated Sunday morning, after undergoing extensive repairs.

A fire broke out in the church in 2022 causing around $350,000 in damages. The church was also rebuilt after a fire in 1966.

The church has been a First Nation, Métis and Inuit parish since 1991 - blending Indigenous and Catholic ceremony. The re-dedication comes as the church prepares for a visit from the Pope on July 25 as part of his Canadian tour.

Renovations are still underway, and builders will be on site for a walkthrough and to give an update on renovations ahead of the Pope’s arrival.

The dedication ceremony will be followed by a holy mass, and the liturgy will be livestreamed on Sacred Heart Church Facebook page.