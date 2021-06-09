Century-old windmill involved in misunderstanding, not theft: RCMP

A 100-year-old windmill recently reported stolen from a rural property near Vibank has been recovered.

According to a news release from Saskatchewan RCMP, the windmill was not stolen, but involved in a “non-criminal misunderstanding” and all people involved are working to have it restored to its original location.

RCMP sent a request for information on the Saskatchewan Crime Watch Advisory Network on Monday, a service that sends information from RCMP directly to the phones of residents.

“The Saskatchewan Crime Watch Advisory Network is a very valuable tool because it allows us to send information or requests out quickly to the public – and it goes right to their phones,” Sgt. Ryan Case with the Indian Head detachment said. “This is a good example of how members of the public can assist with police investigations. The tips on this one helped conclude this file, which ended up having a happy ending.”

Residents can opt into notifications for the Saskatchewan Crime Watch Advisory Network here. www.saskcrimewatch.ca