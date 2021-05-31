CEO of London-based GoodLife Fitness inducted into Canadian Business Hall of Fame

The founder and CEO of London, Ont. based GoodLife Fitness has been inducted into the Canadian Business Hall of Fame.

David ‘Patch’ Patchell-Evans was inducted on May 27, and becomes the first fitness club owner to be honoured.

Patchell-Evans opened his first gym in London 42 years ago.

Since then his company has grown to operate clubs in every province, and introduced the lower cost clubs Fit4Less nationwide as well.

During his acceptance speech he talked about how he views fitness clubs as a vital component of health and recovery following the pandemic.

He also took the time to recognize the thousands of employees throughout the company.

“I couldn’t get here alone, and they’ve all played a critical helping GoodLife contribute to a healthier, happier, more productive population.”