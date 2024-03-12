iHeartRadio

CEO of London Hydro announces retirement


Vinay Sharma. (Source: London Hydro)

The head of London Hydro has announced his retirement.

Vinay Sharma says his tenure will end in August.

He has worked for London hydro for 26-years and was named CEO in 2009.

London hydro officials say a nation-wide search for Sharma's replacement will begin this month, with a successor named this summer.

