CEO of the Forks North Portage Partnership to retire

The CEO of the Forks North Portage Partnership is retiring.

On Tuesday, the organization’s board of directors announced Paul Jordan’s retirement, noting that he will stay on in the position until the process of selecting the new CEO is finished.

Jordan has worked with the Forks North Portage, which is responsible for the ownership, management and renewal of The Forks and North Portage sites, for 30 years in a number of different roles. He was appointed CEO in 2014.

According to the board of directors, Jordan has played an “instrumental role” in the creation of The Forks. They noted when Jordan began his career, The Forks was an abandoned brownfield and former railyard, and now, three decades later, it welcomes four million visitors every year and hosts hundreds of events.

“The Board of Directors congratulates Mr. Jordan and thanks him for his efforts over the past three decades,” the board of directors said in a news release.