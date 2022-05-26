iHeartRadio

CEO pay up 17 per cent as profits, stocks soar; workers fall behind

Even when regular workers win their biggest raises in decades, they look minuscule compared with what CEOs are getting. The typical compensation package for chief executives who run S&P 500 companies soared 17.1 per cent last year, to a median US$14.5 million, according to data analyzed for The Associated Press by Equilar.
