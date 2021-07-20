Ceremonies in the Stacks: Kitchener Public Library offering wedding package
The Kitchener Public Library is offering a wedding package for couples who want to get married at the downtown location.
The package, called Ceremonies in the Stacks, costs $999 and includes a one-hour ceremony with up to 30 guests, an officiant and "whimsical book-themed decorations."
In a release, the KPL said couples will also be able half an hour to take photos at the Central Library.
“We’ve been approached for engagement and wedding photoshoots in the past, so why not take it one step further and offer weddings at the library as well? For many, the library has played a key role in their story, making it an extra special place to exchange vows. Reimagining the library as a venue for special events, like weddings, allows us to continue to offer innovative library programs and services," CEO Mary Chevreau said.
The library is hosting a contest for one free wedding package, and the winning couple can choose from several dates in 2021.
"Kitchener Public Library is an inclusive space and all love is welcome," the release said.
Information on the contest or booking a ceremony is available online.
