Ceremony held at CFB Borden on Vimy Ridge Day

There was a ceremony this morning at CFB Borden, one of many held Saturday in honour of the 105th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

A few dozen people gathered at Borden's First World War Training Trenches. Saturday marks Vimy Ridge Day, remembering the thousands of Canadians who fought and gave their lives in the battle.

"Many of those Canadian soldiers that fought that battle were from here, Simcoe County," says Colonel Daniel Reviere, a Commander at CFB Borden who spoke at today's ceremony. "So it's important today to collectively recognize that victory but also to never forget the sacrifices that led to this victory."

The Battle took place over four days in 1917 during the First World War. Nearly 3,600 Canadians were killed, and over 7,000 were wounded.

With files from CTV's Catalina Gillies.