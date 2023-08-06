Ceremony held to honour Peacekeeper Day and Korea Veterans Day
A special remembrance ceremony was held in the city’s east end Sunday morning for Peacekeeper Day and Korea Veterans Day.
At Remembrance gardens, Sam Carr, the last remaining local veteran from the Korean War was in attendance for the ceremony.
The Remember November 11 Association honoured those who served in the Korean War from 1950-55, and remembered Canadians who served as World Peacekeepers.
"The Dieppe stone was very important. It was one of Canada's worst days in history. 1,900 guys were killed or taken prisoner. The Battle of Hong Kong was another tragedy, it was a two-week event where there was a lot of prisoners of war taken and both cases they were prisoners of war for three and a half years. Liberation of the Netherlands Stone and that's always an important thing. The Netherlands are very great at remembering our soldiers and they actually contributed to that stone," said Sean Wilson, Remember November 11 Association.
The association has been working hard, and now have multiple new stones placed around the garden.
-
Fireworks can spook your petsAs many northern Ontario communities prepare to mark the Civic Holiday with fireworks, animal advocates are reminding the public to be mindful of the impact on animals.
-
Calgary celebrates appointment to Order of Canada for philanthropist and humanitarian Mike ShaikhA Calgary man was celebrated Sunday for being named to Canada's highest civilian honour.
-
-
Ottawa police investigating after person dragged by car near NACOttawa police are looking for witnesses to a bizarre incident near the National Arts Centre on Saturday.
-
‘Seven riders, six days, one mission’: Cyclists riding 1,000 km for children’s hospitalThe first Great Lakes Ride (GLR) is underway, raising funds for programs at the Children’s Health Foundation in London, Ont.
-
N.S. police board nixes complaints against Truro police in case of missing 3-year-oldThe Nova Scotia Police Review Board has dismissed complaints against the Truro Police Service brought forward by the parents of a three-year-old boy who has been missing for more than three years.
-
Police investigate alleged LRT assault in WaterlooWaterloo regional police are investigating an alleged assault on the LRT in Waterloo.
-
William Friedkin, Oscar-winning director of 'The French Connection' and The Exorcist,' dead at 87William Friedkin, the Oscar winning director who became a top filmmaker in his 30s with the gripping "The French Connection" and the horrifying "The Exorcist" and struggled in the following decades to match his early success has died. He was 87.
-
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged. Here's what we know about EG.5 so farA new COVID-19 variant has emerged, serving as a reminder that the coronavirus continues to mutate and spread around the world, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations.