Ceremony held to honour Peacekeeper Day and Korea Veterans Day

A special remembrance ceremony was held in the city’s east end Sunday morning for Peacekeeper Day and Korea Veterans Day.

At Remembrance gardens, Sam Carr, the last remaining local veteran from the Korean War was in attendance for the ceremony.

The Remember November 11 Association honoured those who served in the Korean War from 1950-55, and remembered Canadians who served as World Peacekeepers.

"The Dieppe stone was very important. It was one of Canada's worst days in history. 1,900 guys were killed or taken prisoner. The Battle of Hong Kong was another tragedy, it was a two-week event where there was a lot of prisoners of war taken and both cases they were prisoners of war for three and a half years. Liberation of the Netherlands Stone and that's always an important thing. The Netherlands are very great at remembering our soldiers and they actually contributed to that stone," said Sean Wilson, Remember November 11 Association.

The association has been working hard, and now have multiple new stones placed around the garden.