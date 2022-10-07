Certain Circle K and Couche Tard sandwiches recalled over Listeria concerns

If you decided to treat yourself to a sandwich from Circle K or Couche Tard recently, you might want to double-check the packaging after the company issued a recall Friday.

Circle K or Couche Tard’s brand chicken salad club sandwich and ham salad club sandwich, with white bread, have been recalled over possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to a statement from Health Canada.

According to the national health agency, the affected products were sold in Quebec but may have been distributed in other parts of the country. They have a best before date of Oct. 8.

Here's a list of affected products:

Health Canada warns food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you ill. Symptoms of infection include: vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

"In severe cases of illness, people may die," Health Canada warned in the recall notice.

However, the health agency noted there have been no reports of illnesses associated with eating the items from Circle K or Couche Tard.

If you have purchased a recalled sandwich, Health Canada said to toss it in the trash or return to the place of purchase.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has launched a food safety investigation and more products may be recalled as a result of the agency's findings.