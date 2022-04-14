Certain fridges recalled in Canada because people are falling while attempting to open freezer

Some GE brand fridges have been recalled in Canada following reports that at least three people were seriously injured in the U.S. while attempting to open the freezer section only for the handle to detach, causing the customer to fall over.

Health Canada issued a recall notice Thursday for three GE brand fridge-freezer models due to potential fall hazard. The recall involves GE Brand 36” (91.5 cm)-wide, bottom freezer refrigerator with fingerprint resistant stainless-steel coating.

"In some products, the freezer drawer handle can detach when the consumer tries to open the freezer drawer, posing a fall hazard to consumers," the national health agency said in the recall notice.

About 2,282 units of the affected product were sold in Canada and roughly 155,000 units in the U.S. The products were sold from February 2020 to July 2021, according to Health Canada.

As of late last month, the company had received 37 reports of injuries in the U.S. as a result of the affected product, but no such reports in Canada. At least three people suffered serious injuries from falling while attempting to open the freezer drawer.

"Consumers should contact MC Commercial Inc. for a free inspection and repair. Once inspected or repaired, the product can continue to be used, sold or redistributed," the health agency said.