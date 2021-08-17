Certain pandemic restriction lift for CFL players: TSN
Certain COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted for CFL players, according to TSN insider Dave Naylor.
Effective Aug. 15, teams with a vaccination rate of 85 per cent won’t have to wear masks outdoors. Previously, team personnel, including coaches, were required to wear masks on the sidelines during games and at practice. Players who weren’t wearing a helmet were also required to wear a mask.
Effective today, @CFL has new protocol for fully vaccinated players and coaches, allowing such things as no mask outdoors, some outdoor and indoor social activities including restaurants — with other fully vaccinated teammates, friends, family.#CFL— Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) August 15, 2021
Players will also be able to attend in-person meetings and go to restaurants with other fully vaccinated teammates, friends and family.
Teams will allow unvaccinated and vaccinated personnel to eat together in private hotel banquet rooms on road trips.
As of Friday, no CFL team had a vaccination rate of 85 per cent.
More to come…
