Cervical cancer screenings held at Group Health Centre

The Algoma Ontario Health Team is set to wrap up its series of cervical cancer screening clinics. The third one is being held Friday at Group Health Centre in Sault Ste. Marie.

The clinics are designed for people without a primary care provider, and patients do not need to be registered with the centre to get a test.

According to health experts, cervical cancer is highly treatable when detected early. However, officials said there are still a number of people who are not being screened regularly, especially parents who they say are most prone to ignoring their health.

Doctor Jodie Stewart, a family physician at Group Health Centre, told CTV News there are other factors affecting cervical cancer screening rates, including the pandemic.

"We know that the pandemic created a huge backlog in all preventative care," she said.

"Unfortunately, cervical screening was hit the worst because it requires an in-person visit in order to do the test. And so, it will take us longer to get caught up. And we also know that it's a screening test that isn't the most popular. It's not something women enjoy doing."

Those wanting to get a test can contact Group Health Centre to book an appointment.