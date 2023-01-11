Cervical screening clinic in the Sault to be held Jan. 13

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and health officials in Sault Ste. Marie are getting the word out about the importance of regular screening.

To that end, the Superior Family Health Team will be holding a cervical screening clinic this week.

Dr. Stacy Tkachyk, a physician at the Superior Family Health Team, said when it comes to the treatment of cervical cancer, early detection is essential.

“Cervical cancer screening should be done for anyone with a cervix from the ages of 25 to 70 every three years as a form of preventative health care,” said Tkachyk.

Those wishing to book an appointment for a Pap test do not need to be patients of the Superior Family Health Team, as the clinic is designed for those without a primary care provider.

Julie Bradford, a nurse practitioner with the health team, said there are some warning signs to watch out for between screenings.

“If you have any type of unusual or different types of vaginal bleeding, changes in your periods, pelvic pain, discharge, all of those things would warrant a visit with a primary health care provider, and definitely a Pap test if you haven’t had one,” she said.

The clinic is being held on Jan. 13 and the Superior Family Health Team said there are still some spots available, as well as a limited number of walk-ins.

Another cervical screening clinic in Sault Ste. Marie is planned for later this year.