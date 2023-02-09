iHeartRadio

Cessna plane slides off runway while landing at Saskatoon airport


A Cessna slid off the runway while trying to land at the Saskatoon airport today. (Chad Hills / CTV News)

Emergency crews were called out to the Saskatoon airport Thursday after a Cessna plane slid onto the shoulder of the runway.

The pilot slid off the runway while attempting to land around 2:15 p.m.

The Saskatoon airport says no injuries were reported and there was no major damage to the plane or airport infrastructure.

There was no disruption to operations.

