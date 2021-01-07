If you missed your opportunity to donate to a charity this past Christmas, you have a second chance during the month of January.

The Bottle Depot is now accepting cans and bottles on behalf of CFAX’s Santas Anonymous until the end of January, with all proceeds going to the charity.

To donate, simply drop off your returnables at any one of the Bottle Depot’s Charity Bin locations in Greater Victoria and staff will sort and recycle them for you.

Santa’s Anonymous hopes families and youngsters will get involved.

“So we are calling it, ‘The Kids Helping Kids Bottle Drop’,” said Christine Hewitt, executive director for CFAX’s Santa’s Anonymous Society.

“What we are asking families to do is create another teachable moment of giving by having their kids understand that by donating something as simple as beverage containers, they can give back in the community,” she said.

The Victoria-based charity has a Christmas name but works year-round supporting programs that enhance the lives of local kids and families.

“This is a way we can really help in our community, help local kids and see them go to summer camp or see them have some help with literacy or with hunger in their schools,” said Hewitt.

“These are the things that Santa’s Anonymous looks at year-round. This is what we encourage right now, let’s just give another teachable moment to our kids,” she said.

Santa’s Anonymous hopes to raise $14,000 during the month-long campaign.

Empty cans and bottles can be dropped off at any one of the Bottle Depot locations in Greater Victoria:

• 4261 Glanford Ave. (North of Vanalman)

• 655 Queens Ave (Downtown Victoria)

• 3961 Quadra St. (South of McKenzie)

You can place your items inside the charity bin; or if you sort and take your bottles and cans inside, you can request that your refund money is donated to CFAX’s Santa’s Anonymous.

“Working year-round to enhance the lives of children and helping the children in anyway that we can is very important to us,” said Hewitt.

To find out more about Santa’s Anonymous, check out their website here or visit the Bottle Depot’s website here.