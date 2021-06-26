CFB Borden Air Show set to return

After being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian Armed Forces Day and Air Show at CFB Borden will make its return.

CFB Borden has confirmed that its Canadian Armed Forces Day and Air Show will take place on June 11 and June 12, 2022.

"This is the base's opportunity to open our doors to the members of our shared community in Simcoe County and surrounding areas, and for all to see what we do here in Borden, and in the Canadian Armed Forces," Colonel Daniel Riviere, the commander of CFB Borden and Military Personnel Generation Training Group, said in a news release confirming the event.

The biennial event, which first began in 1988, last took place in 2018, with more than 18,000 people in attendance. It was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday afternoon, CFB Borden will be doing a travelling convoy throughout Alliston, Angus and Barrie in an effort to bring awareness to the event.

The 2022 return event will include several military and civilian demonstration teams and numerous ground displays.