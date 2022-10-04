CFD investigates cause of northeast grass fire

The Calgary Fire Department was called in to put out a grass fire that sparked in a field near Memorial Drive on Tuesday.

Officials told CTV News that firefighters were dispatched to the scene, near Memorial Drive and 1st Street N.E., at approximately 1 p.m.

They say flames quickly spread up a hill in the area, but no one was injured and no property was damaged.

The cause is under investigation, but the CFD advises that conditions right now are very dry and all residents should properly dispose of all smoking materials.