CFD responds to a 'near miss' fire caused by fireworks

A grass and brush fire set off by fireworks threatened homes in Panorama Hills Boxing Day is a reminder that residents are not allowed to ignite fireworks or pyrotechnics in Calgary without a permit.

Multiple calls were made to 911 just after 9 p.m. on Dec. 26 after fireworks, which were set off by a group of children, sparked a grass fire near 170 Panamount Rd. N.W.

According to Carol Henke with the Calgary Fire Department, homeowners were concerned because the fire was growing and moving towards their homes.

"This was irresponsible behaviour which could have destroyed multiple homes," said Henke.

Crews were able to put the fire out before it damaged any property.

Fireworks and pyrotechnics are not allowed in Calgary, with the exception of them being ignited by a trained and certified professional with a fireworks permit.

"This near miss highlights why the bylaw prohibiting the sale and discharge of consumer fireworks by untrained professionals is in place. It is for the safety of people and the protection of citizens' property," said Henke.

Police were also called to the scene but no one was found in the area at the time.

Lucille Penner’s home backs onto a playground and walking area where the fire took place and says it was close enough that parts of the firework debris hit her window.

"We had just gotten home and I went to open the drapes and heard the fireworks very loud, and then we saw the flames," she said.

After calling 911, Penner and neighbours ran outside with fire extinguishers to try and stop the fire from spreading.

“I didn’t want it spreading. The wind was pretty bad last night (Tuesday) and we just wanted to do what we could," she said.

"It is very dry and here on the ridge, the winds do pick up."

Setting up or blasting fireworks or pyrotechnics without a permit is in violation of the National Fire Code (Alberta Edition) and City of Calgary bylaws and could result in fines or charges.

According to the city, if you are found guilty of non-compliance the consequences for a first offence can be fines up to $100,000 and up to $1,000 for each day where the offence continues and/or imprisonment for up to six months while a second offence could lead to a fine of up to $500,000 and up to $2,000 for each day where the offence continues and/or imprisonment up to 12 months.

The Calgary Fire Department approves permits for fireworks pyrotechnics and movie special effects within Calgary and if the fireworks are over three inches in diameter, then a fire safety codes officer must be present.

The City of Calgary is ringing in 2024 with midnight fireworks set off from Prince's Island Park. Calgarians can watch the view in person or via a livestream.

The show will begin with a blessing from Indigenous Elder Clarence Wolfleg, followed by a countdown to midnight with Mayor Jyoti Gondek.