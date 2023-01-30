CFL all-star Derek Dennis to end his career a Calgary Stampeder in 2023

CFL all-star offensive lineman Derek Dennis intends to end his career as a Calgary Stampeder after re-signing with the football club for 2023.

Dennis, 34, was eligible for free agency Feb. 14.

He was a division and CFL all-star in 2022 when he started 14 games at left tackle for Calgary.

Dennis suffered a season-ending leg cracked fibula in September during a game against the B.C. Lions.

"I'm still in rehab improving daily trying to prepare myself for my best and final season," Dennis said Monday in statement released by the Stampeders.

The Temple alumnus was part of an offensive line that allowed a league-low 17 sacks, as well as help the Stampeders lead the league in average rushing yards per game with 135.3, and running back Ka'Deem Carey win the season's rushing title.

"Derek continues to play at a high level," Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson said.

"He’s a vital part of our success and we look forward to him playing championship football for the Calgary Stampeders in 2023."

Dennis has played 78 of his 95 career regular-season games with the Stampeders over three separate stints.

He was named the CFL's most outstanding offensive lineman in 2016 and won a Grey Cup with Calgary in 2018.

The Stampeders also announced Monday a contract extension for American linebacker Silas Stewart.

"Silas is one of our young players who we’re looking forward to seeing make a big impact in 2023," Dickenson said.

Stewart, 27, played in 18 regular-season games with three starts at middle linebacker.

He had a team-high 20 special-teams tackles while registering 35 defensive tackles, one sack, two knockdowns, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

In 30 career regular-season games, Stewart has compiled 42 tackles, 29 special-teams tackles, two knockdowns, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.