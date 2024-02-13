CFL all-star Jamal Peters among three players signed by Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed free-agent defensive back Jamal Peters and receiver Luther Hakunavanhu while re-signing receiver Terry Godwin II on Tuesday.

The moves came on the first day of CFL free agency. Peters and Godwin are Americans while Hakunavanhu is Canadian.

Peters, 27, joins the Ticats after three seasons with Toronto (2021-23). The six-foot-two, 220-pound Peters was a CFL all-star in 2022, helping the Argonauts win the Grey Cup that season.

Peters started 13 games last season, registering 32 tackles (two for loss), four interceptions and two forced fumbles. Peters has appeared in 36 career regular-season contests, recording 120 tackles (six for loss), one sack, 11 interceptions, two forced fumbles and one defensive TD.

Hakunavanhu, 27, signed a two-year deal with Hamilton. The six-foot-four, 202-pound receiver had 23 catches for 311 yards and three TDs in 16 regular-season games with Calgary last year, his third with the Stampeders.

The 27-year-old Godwin started 19 games last season with Hamilton (18 regular season, one playoff), registering 68 catches for 864 yards and six TDs.

The six-foot-one, 185-pound receiver has recorded 74 catches for 971 yards and six touchdowns in 20 regular-season contests with the Ticats.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.