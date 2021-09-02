CFL reschedules Elks-Argonauts game for November after COVID-19 suspension
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
The matchup between the Edmonton Elks and Toronto Argonauts that was postponed in August has a new date.
The game was first scheduled for Aug. 26 but had to be suspended after more than a dozen Elks tested positive for coronavirus when they returned from B.C.
It will now take place on Tuesday, Nov. 16, in Toronto.
As a result, the Elks-Roughriders game on Nov. 5 will now be played in Edmonton and the game between the same two teams on Nov. 13 will be in Regina.
Because the Elks will now play three games in seven days, the CFL has allowed the team to carry an extra five players against the Argonauts on Nov. 16 and versus the BC Lions on Nov. 19.
