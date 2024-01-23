CFL's Calgary Stampeders name former OL Jay McNeil as team president
Jay McNeil is the new president of the Calgary Stampeders.
The former Stampeders offensive lineman was promoted to the post Tuesday. He succeeds John Hufnagel, who will remain with the organization as a special adviser to both McNeil and Dave Dickenson, Calgary's head coach/GM.
McNeil, who played 14 seasons with Calgary (1994-2007), returned to the organization in 2022 as its vice-president of business operations.
Calgary selected McNeil, of London, Ont., in the fourth round, No. 34 overall of the 1994 CFL draft out of Kent State.
He was a three-time CFL all-star and played on two Grey Cup-winning teams (1998, 2001) while twice being voted by teammates as the recipient of the Presidents' Ring for excellence on and off the field.
Following his football career, McNeil remained in Calgary and led sales and business operations for many companies including Trinidad Drilling, Tervita, Secure Energy and Cleantek Industries.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2024.
