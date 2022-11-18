CFL's stars shine bright at awards night, Riders bring home hardware

It was a star-studded night at the Conexus Arts Centre where the Canadian Football League (CFL) handed out its annual league awards on Thursday.

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ star returner Mario Alford was a bright spot for the team in 2022 and is now the league’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player.

“I’ve been through a lot being traded mid-way through the season,” he said. “It’s a blessing.”

Alford tweaked an ankle injury from the 2021 season in Week 1 of 2022, leading him to miss three games before he was traded to Saskatchewan in Week 5.

“I’m so thankful the Roughriders gave me another opportunity and traded for me and saw value in me,” he said.

Alford is the 11th player in league history to score four or more kick return touchdowns in one season. He was the fourth player to score them in three different ways with one punt return, one missed field goal return and two kickoff returns, which tied the single-season league record.

“If I’m healthy and I get 10 to 12 punt or kick returns, something special is going to happen,” Alford said.

The West Virginia University product accumulated over 1,600 kick return yards. He is the second Saskatchewan Roughrider to win the award.

JAKE GAUDAUR VETERANS' AWARD

Regina product and local hero Dan Clark won the Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award.

“[This] means everything,” Clark said. “It means everything I’ve worked for, every leadership capability in myself, the selflessness I can put forward shows to every person in that locker room that I will choose [them] over myself.”

Created in honour of World War II veteran Jake Gaudaur, the award recognizes a Canadian player who best embodies the attributes of Canada’s veterans and the ones held by its namesake of strength, perseverance, courage, comradeship and contribution to Canadian cities.

“Going into a community and having at-risk youth coming to you and telling you something about them that’s going on in their life, that’s rewarding,” Clark said. “That’s what being a professional athlete is all about.”

“Dan represents the wealth of character and strength found among tremendous players in our league,” CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said.

“He stands tall in the Riders’ locker room as a veteran and as a leader and is every bit as important for what he stands for in the community. [Clark] is an incredible role model to his teammates, the entire league and all Canadians.”

The 34-year-old Clark suffered a broken fibula and a shifted ankle bone in week two of the 2022 season. While still injured, he remained on the sidelines for every game, supporting his teammates through a difficult season, in addition to attending all team meetings where he continued to share his insight and knowledge.

“[My] back was against the wall at that point,” he said. “You either decide that your time head-butting defensive lineman is over or you put yourself into a 25-year-old’s body and mindset and you keep working.”

This was Clark’s second major injury since 2019 when he was ejected from his car driving home following an offseason community appearance.

“Clark champions mental wellness, healthy relationships and anti-bullying across the province, using his own story to inspire others,” the CFL said in a release.

Despite the extent of his injuries, Clark returned in week 17 following a mentally and physically taxing rehabilitation.

“I want to extend my congratulations to Dan on being awarded the Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award this year,” Federal Minister of Veterans Affairs Lawrence MacAulay said. “Canada’s veterans represent the best of our country and provide folks like Clark the opportunity to make a real difference on and off the football field.”

Clark is the 12th player in league history to be presented the award since its inception in 2010.

MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER

For the second year in a row, Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros took home Most Outstanding Player (MOP).

“Football is the ultimate team sport,” Collaros said. “I can’t do my job if the other 11 guys aren’t doing theirs in unison.”

Collaros recorded his first career 4,000-yard season and led his team to a franchise-record 15 wins. He led the league in touchdown passes with 37, more than a dozen more than any other player.

“What it’s all about is winning,” he said. “And we’ve done a lot of that in the past.”

“He’s a winner,” Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea said. “Any attribute you have to have to win, he has. And he has it in spades.”

Collaros is the fifth player in league history to win MOP in consecutive seasons.

MOST OUTSTANDING CANADIAN

BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke made a name for himself in 2022 posting an 8-2 record, throwing for over 3,300 yards and 25 touchdowns. His spectacular season behind the centre got him honoured with Most Outstanding Canadian.

“I hope moving forward I’ve shown Canadian quarterbacks will continue to get opportunities, not because of where they come from,” Rourke said.

The Oakville, Ont. product and Ohio University alum registered a league-high six 300-plus yard games, including three games with over 400 yards. He set the CFL’s single-season record for completion percentage at 78.7 per cent while also posting the second-highest passer rating of all-time at 123.6. He also set the single-game Canadian QB passing yard record with 488 yards against Calgary in Week 10.

“Grouping Canadian quarterbacks differently than Americans is detrimental to an extent,” he said. “I’d certainly like to think we’re helping with the product we’re putting on the field.”

JANE MAWBY TRIBUTE AWARD

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ director of ticket operations Gail Mund was honoured with the CFL’s third annual Jane Mawby Tribute Award.

“We don’t do our jobs for recognition,” Mund said. “It takes a team, whether on or off the field. It’s a great honour.”

The award was created to honour Mawby, who spent 28 years working behind the scenes for the Calgary Stampeders.

“I knew Jane a little bit,” Mund said. “And for the league to have this award is awesome.”

“Gail represents everything that our fans value and love about our team,” Saskatchewan Roughriders president and CEO Craig Reynolds said. “She provides strength and support to her colleagues. She is an exceptional leader for our staff and the organization.”

Mund has totalled 27 years as a member of the Roughriders organization, spending 17 of those as the manager of ticket operations.

“Growing up in Saskatchewan, the team was always apart of who we are,” she said. “It was before, it will be after. And for us who have the privilege to work for the club, we are the stewards.

“You put the club first, you put the fans first, Rider Nation is integral.”

She recently announced she would be retiring in the spring of 2023.

“Thank you Rider nation,” Mund said.

COACH OF THE YEAR

For the first time in over 20 years, a coach has won back-to-back coach of the year.

Mike O’Shea led the Bombers to a franchise-record 15 wins in 2022, giving the team double-digit wins for the sixth-straight year. Only one other coach in franchise history has accomplished the feat, Bud Grant from 1957 to 1962.

“It’s way more important to be on the field with the guys,” said O’Shea. “If you take a look at the people around you and how excellent they are, it’s just joyful.”

O’Shea will lead the Bombers in a chance to win their third-straight Grey Cup on Sunday.

MOST OUTSTANDING ROOKIE

Winnipeg Blue Bombers wide receiver Dalton Schoen was named the league’s most outstanding rookie.

“As far as person accolades, I didn’t really want that,” he said. “I just wanted to make sure we were winning games.”

The Kansas State alum led the league in receiving yards with 1,441 yards, average yards per catch with 20.6 yards, 30+ yard receptions with 12, second down conversion catches with 41 and 16 touchdowns.

“My number one goal was to just make the team,” said Schoen. “Once that happened, my goal was to help the team be successful.”

Schoen is the first rookie since 2000 to lead the league in receiving. No player has topped the CFL in receiving yards and average yards per catch in the same season since former Bomber Milt Stegall did so in 2002.

“Dalton, as young as he is and new to league, he’s such a veteran,” said O’Shea. “[He] has a great understanding of what this sport is all about.”

He is the seventh Blue Bomber to win the award.

MOST OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

Winnipeg took home a total of four awards Wednesday, the fourth being big man Stanley Bryant’s fourth Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman (OL) award.

“You just go out there and play the game how you want to play it and do what you can to the best of your ability,” he said.

Bryant is the eighth player in league history to win any award four times, and the first OL to win four.

“I want more Grey Cups,” he said. “It’s a team game and it’s never about the individual awards.”

The former East Caroline Pirate allowed the fewest sacks with just 29, while helping his team register the second-most rushing yards and scoring the most offensive touchdowns to produce a 1,000-yard rusher in Brady Oliveria.

“I don’t know who you compare him to,” said O’Shea. “He is now the standard to be the greatest o-lineman in the history of the game.”

Bryant shared the night with his four-year-old son, walking with him to receive the award on-stage.

“It’s ironic, I guess. I win four times, he’s four,” said Bryant. “I hope to inspire him to one day play football when he gets older. I’m just happy to have him here.”

MOST OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER

In his first season with the Ottawa Redblacks, defensive lineman Lorenzo Mauldin IV tallied 17 sacks, which led the CFL. His performance on-field got him voted as the league’s best defensive player in 2022.

“I’m standing on the shoulders of the guys who have this award before me,” he said. “To do it for Ottawa is a blessing.”

Lorenzo led the Redblacks defence that finished second in the league in sacks and tied for the third-fewest average yards per rush.

“I didn’t get this on my own,” said Lorenzo. “It felt good to win this for the guys and the organization.”

OTHER AWARDS

The CFL Players’ Association (CFLPA) also handed out other league recognitions Wednesday.

The CFLPA awards the Tom Pate Memorial Award annually to the player that shows outstanding sportsmanship and has made significant contributions to his team and community.

Edmonton Elks wide receiver Manny Arceneaux was given that honour.

“This award is personal,” he said. “This is my upbringing. For me, it’s a lifestyle and symbolizes who I am.”

Former CFL referee Jeff Harbin was presented the commissioner’s award to recognize his contributions to the league. The 22-year veteran’s dedication to the league never waned, even despite his battle with cancer.

“Considering all the people who have won the award in the past, for them to pick an ex-referee didn’t seem right,” said Harbin. “I would have rather refereed the game Sunday than get on-stage to make a speech.”

BC Lions president and CEO Rick LeLacheur was recognized with the Hugh Campbell distinguished leadership awarded.

“Hugh and I worked together for a number of years,” said LeLacheur. “He was a great mentor to me. It’s a great honour to have an award like this with his name on it.”

To round out the evening of awards, student-athlete Taebyn Tulp was awarded the inaugural Glenn “Keeper” McWhinney scholarship.

Tulp is a wrestler from Outlook, Sask. and is set to attend the University of Saskatchewan in 2023. The $5,000 scholarship awards a student-athlete who embodies the attributes of commitment, honesty, humility, courage and volunteerism in the community.

“Taebeyn has shown her remarkable skill, incredible heart and exceptional passion,” said Canadian Football Hall of Fame executive director Grey Dick. “Her efforts on the mat, in the classroom and in the community would make Glenn extremely proud.”

The CFL Awards ceremony happens during Grey Cup week annually. The 109th Grey Cup will be played Sunday between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Toronto Argonauts.