580 CFRA technical producer Brian Fraser has died from leukemia after a two-year battle with the disease.

He was 26.

Brian's efforts to direct people to the cause of blood donation drew national attention, including appearances on national CTV News broadcasts.

He frequently used social media as a platform, including a post on Twitter in September, 2019 which drew more than 167,000 views.

#BEATBLOODCANCER September is Blood cancer Awareness month, and I've got some things to say about that.



I'm so glad to have gotten the full video on Twitter, and I'd really appreciate retweets of this video! This is the time to make a difference. Thank you all for the support. pic.twitter.com/KhSVI2kND3

A Brockville, Ontario native and graduate of Algonquin College, Brian was in charge of operating all technical on-air aspects of CFRA's "The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll" for years.

During Fraser's battle and absence from the show, Carroll often referred to Brian as a "genius" and a "hockey savante" who was "lightning-quick" with a soundbite.

"We all love this guy very much," Carroll said on Friday. "It’s nothing artificial about what you’re hearing. He was just a really easy guy to like, an incredible technical producer who added so much to our show, to the sound, to the dynamic."

Brian's father Rick Fraser made reference to the Senators winning Thursday night as he announced his son's passing.

So we wished Brian a Bon-voyage with a Sens win. Brian Fraser passed away tonight after a hard fought battle. We know he is at peace and looking for ways to watch down on us��������

During his battle, Brian drew support from many of the sports heroes he worshipped, including members of the Ottawa Senators, Hockey Canada, Pittsburgh Penguins legend Mario Lemieux and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Brian leaves behind family in Ottawa and Brockville including his father Rick, mother Sheila, brothers Ian and Tait, and many cats.

Tributes flowed on social media Friday morning from sports organizations, politicians and Brian's Bell Media family following news of his death.

Brian's beloved Ottawa Senators opened their practice Friday morning with a stick salute in tribute.

For Brian. pic.twitter.com/kZXpgwwuRj

We’re extending our sincerest condolences to the Fraser family on the passing of @brianpfraser — a loyal fan and a passionate member of #Sens Twitter. The thoughts of everyone at the organization is with your family and many friends. pic.twitter.com/6EuDCYgf1d

The REDBLACKS, Ottawa 67's and the entire OSEG family are saddened to learn of the passing of Brian Fraser.



A passionate sports fan and supporter and a tireless advocate for blood donation. Our thoughts & condolences go out to the Fraser family and Brian's many friends.❤️ pic.twitter.com/Lmt9qrBJBE

Brian fought. He fought so hard. He remained positive. He did what he loved. He reminded us all how precious life really is. The City of Ottawa is thinking of Brian’s family, friends and colleagues. https://t.co/U3m1WYcRKt

What an incredibly courageous, inspiring and powerful fight he had and we all love him and miss him and we will never forget him. Our hearts are with you Rick. Rest In Peace Brian! ����❤️❤️�� https://t.co/1JKvALiNjS

Brian Fraser was a co-worker, and a friend but he is also my hero. My life has been immeasurably better for having him in it. May he Rest In Peace ❤️ #fcancer pic.twitter.com/WPwCCXJihu

“Lightening quick,”“genius,” “savante”—legendary technical producer Brian Fraser inspired us all with his battle against cancer. Donate blood in his honour. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/fwoR3iYstb

Brian was a really good man who loved sports...and life, and deserved so much more of both of them. Sending love to the Fraser family and Brian’s many friends in Ottawa. https://t.co/JVJVIrXiUy