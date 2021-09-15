CFUW North Bay launches 80th anniversary celebrations

A local organization that advocates for social justice for women and children launched celebrations Wednesday afternoon for its 80th anniversary.

The Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW) North Bay received its charter in 1941. In the last eight decades, the group has awarded scholarships to university students while also promoting public education and justice for all.

“We really strongly believe in all parts of what this organization does,” said CFUW co-president Nat Brunette.

The group has more than 50 members.

Tuesday afternoon, members joined North Bay Mayor Al McDonald at city hall for a flag raising ceremony. McDonald proclaimed Sept. 15 as CFUW North Bay day.

“We really push that all women and girls have good education and are safe,” said Brunette. “We have so many different activities in the community. We are supportive of Amelia Rising.”

The group is also representing women’s rights internationally.

“We have been very, very vocal about the women of Afghanistan and we have really supported them,” said Brunette. “We’ve done a lot and I think that’s going to help and I hope we’ll see some Afghan women come to North Bay and that will be fantastic.”

As part of the 80th anniversary, an exhibit will be on display at the North Bay Museum in October.

A Nipissing University student will also be awarded a special 80th anniversary scholarship.