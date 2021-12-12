CGHM to reintroduce enhanced visitor restrictions as of Monday
As COVID-19 cases continue to climb both locally and across the province, one hospital in the area is once again introducing enhanced visitor restrictions.
As of Monday, Collingwood General and Marine Hospital (CGMH) is rolling back its designated visitor policy to Phase 2a from the current Phase 3. The hospital says the restrictions are being reintroduced in an effort to "further protect its patients, employees and physicians."
Under the new restrictions, fully vaccinated designated visitors will be allowed one visitor per patient for the following conditions:
- End of life including MAID and stillbirth
- Childbirth
- Major surgery
- Critical illness/life-altering diagnosis
- Emergency department patients
- Significant developmental, intellectual disability/cognitive impairment/unable to effectively communicate
- Long stay patients
Two visitors daily will be permitted for underage patients.
The new rules follow the earlier announcement that all designated visitors over the age of 12 must show proof of vaccination.
