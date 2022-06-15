Chad Bobrosky sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison in Calgary sexual assault
A 29-year-old Calgary man has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman in 2018.
Judge Gord Wong said the sex assault on the young woman at Chad Bobrosky's Calgary apartment involved sadism and bondage, and repeated attacks were done with an intent to injure.
The judge pointed out that Bobrosky also videoed the encounter.
Wong said there were no mitigating circumstances to allow him to reduce the sentence the Crown wanted.
The defence had asked for a sentence in the range of three to 3 1/2 years.
Bobrosky, who is 29, broke down in tears in the Calgary courtroom as he hugged his family goodbye before he was taken away by sheriffs.
He first gained notoriety after winning four medals for Canada at the 2011 world junior championships and was an All-American swimmer when he was at the University of Southern California.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2022.
