Chahal says election night mishap was 'a dumb mistake'

Former Ward 5 councillor George Chahal won the federal riding of Calgary Skyview Monday night, defeating Conservative Jag Sahota

George Chahal addressed the controversy surrounding an episode on federal election night, calling his decision to remove a piece of campaign literature promoting his opponent "a dumb mistake."

In an interview on CTV News, anchor Tara Nelson asked Chahal, former Ward 5 councillor who was providing analysis on the city's municipal election Monday night, about the incident.

"It was a dumb mistake," Chahal said, "which we reported to Elections Canada."

Chahal said that Elections Canada is conducting and reviewing the issue, which a Calgary-Skyview resident complained about after a doorbell camera captured an image of Chahal removing a flyer his campaign representative said contained improper polling station information.

"We cooperated fully with them and hope we can move forward," Chahal said.

