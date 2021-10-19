Chahal says election night mishap was 'a dumb mistake'
George Chahal addressed the controversy surrounding an episode on federal election night, calling his decision to remove a piece of campaign literature promoting his opponent "a dumb mistake."
In an interview on CTV News, anchor Tara Nelson asked Chahal, former Ward 5 councillor who was providing analysis on the city's municipal election Monday night, about the incident.
"It was a dumb mistake," Chahal said, "which we reported to Elections Canada."
Chahal said that Elections Canada is conducting and reviewing the issue, which a Calgary-Skyview resident complained about after a doorbell camera captured an image of Chahal removing a flyer his campaign representative said contained improper polling station information.
"We cooperated fully with them and hope we can move forward," Chahal said.
