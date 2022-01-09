'Chain reaction' crash between trucks and vehicles on B.C. highway kills 1, sends 6 to hospital

A horrific, multi-vehicle accident that killed one person has shut down the Trans-Canada Highway between Sicamous and Salmon Arm, B.C.

In a statement Sunday, the BC RCMP said the crash, which happened Saturday around 6 p.m., included several commercial tractor trailer units, a cube van and other vehicles.

“Early investigation determined that a chain reaction collision started when an eastbound flat deck tractor-trailer unit jack-knifed and completely blocked all three lanes of the highway - one eastbound and two westbound,” reads a joint statement from the BC RCMP and Sicamous RCMP.

Six people were transported to hospital by ambulance, and one man who had been pinned between two vehicles died on the scene. The BC Coroners Service is working to identify the man and notify his family, say RCMP.

Trans-Canada Highway 1 is expected to be closed throughout Sunday while crews work to clear the roadway of vehicles and debris.