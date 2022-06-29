Chains stolen in armed jewelry store robbery may be for sale online: EPS

Charges have been laid after an Edmonton jewelry store was robbed at gunpoint.

The robbery happened around 5:30 p.m. on June 22 at a jewelry store in the Bonnie Doon Shopping Centre.

The thieves left the store with thousands of dollars worth of gold chains and fled in a stolen gold coloured 2003 Lexus RX300 SUV, the Edmonton Police Service said.

The SUV was later recovered by police in the area of Jasper Avenue and 92 Street.

Neil Gladue, 42, has been charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, pointing a firearm in the commission of an offence, possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized, possession of a weapon obtained by a crime, use of a firearm while committing an offence, possession of stolen property under $5,000, four counts of possess a prohibited firearm, and breach of condition of a release order.

Franklin Gladue, 45, has been charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, pointing a firearm in the commission of an offence, possession of a weapon obtained by crime, use of a firearm while committing an offence, two counts of possess a prohibited firearm, and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Police believe the stolen jewelry may be for sale online, and are warning residents to be cautious if approached by people looking to sell gold chains.

Anyone with information about the chains or the stolen Lexus SUV is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.