Chair sculpture revealed at Jackson Park
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
City of Windsor officials have unveiled a new sculpture at Jackson Park.
The You and Me chair is the latest sculpture installation in Windsor’s public art collection.
Mayor Drew Dilkens was joined by Ward 5 councillor Ed Sleiman, representatives from Rotary Club of Windsor – Roseland, and local artists Mark and Laura Williams for the reveal on Tuesday.
More details coming.
