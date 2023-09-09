Challenge issued to walk or bike on commutes this week in Penetanguishene

The Town of Penetanguishene is challenging residents to walk or ride to work and school this week.

The Town will hold its commuter challenge program starting Monday, aiming to reduce single-occupancy vehicle transportation.

"Making sure that individuals know that it's great for the environment as well," said Town Councillor Suzanne Marchand. "It's also very social, great for the community, and I think it allows us to appreciate that we live in a really great community with access to beautiful trails."

The challenge will run until September 15.