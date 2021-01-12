A challenge over the City of Brantford's plan to sell the Arrowdale Golf Course property has been dismissed in court.

The city announced on their website Monday night that the Ontario divisional court has dismissed a request for a judicial review filed by a group called "Know Your City Inc." that was made back in August.

Brantford city officials say they will move forward with the sale of the 32 acres of property, which they assure happened through a fair, transparent, and open process.

The proceeds from the sale are expected to go towards affordable housing.