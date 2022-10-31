Challenges of eating on a budget revealed in survey

We need to eat but not everyone is eating enough and/or properly as food insecurity and food inflation takes a toll on households across Canada.

According to a national survey released Monday, 20 per cent of the people involved claimed to be reducing meal sizes in order to save money. Some are skipping meals altogether.

University of Windsor student Anik Mukaddas does not eat three square meals a day.

“I usually eat once a day,” he said.

The routine helps him stretch his food supply.

The survey showed over 30 per cent of respondents were eating less healthy food because it was cheaper.

“We're not even talking about paying for transportation. For clothing. For heat, hydro. Kids in school. Personal care items. Medication and just that rent versus food,” said public health nutritionist Karen Bellemore. “There are people who are in a hole before they can even get into a grocery store.”

Stats Canada numbers show grocery prices were up almost 11.5 percent this August over the same month last year.

Fred Bouzide, owner of Fred’s Farm Fresh, says he is trying to capitalize on “opportunity buys” at the fresh markets he visits three to four times a week. He also buys products and sells them at cost.

“Now we just said we can't make any money. We're just going to sell at our cost and I feel bad even selling at that much,” he said.

“It's really the unaffordability of a lot of life and the fact that income hasn't kept up to those increases,” says Bellemore, who would like to see more policy changes to people can keep up.

A recent survey released by the Windsor Essex County Health Unit shows the average grocery bill for a family of four in Windsor Essex is just over $240 a week or about $1,050 a month. That's based on 61 items assuming you have the time, the knowledge and equipment to cook the food purchased.

Mike Jimmerfield, the culinary program coordinator at St. Clair College, says planning can help balance your pocketbook.

“The more things that you make the more money you're going to save,” he explained. “And good product utilization. Thinking like a restauranteur where you have to save or do something with all of the food you buy.”

Eatery 101 chef Chris Pieczonka agrees and says prepping in advance with fresh items can help cover meals for a few days.

“Whether it be salads like we're doing here or meals for the week, having stuff ready to go will save you time, save you energy and money,” he said.