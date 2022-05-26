Chamber honours Sudbury businesses at Bell Business Excellence Awards

The Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce honoured 10 of Greater Sudbury’s outstanding entrepreneurs and businesses Thursday at the 25th annual Bell Business Excellence Awards gala.

The business community came together in a sold-out crowd of about 400 to celebrate the award finalists and recipients.

“For 25 years, the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce has honoured the achievements and tenacity of our business community through the Bell Business Excellence Awards,” Neil Milner, chair, Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce, is quoted as saying in a news release from the chamber.

“Every award winner deserves the recognition for their hard work, and we look forward to being able to continue shining a spotlight on their success.”

The chamber received 146 nominations for its 10 award categories this year. The award winners for the 2022 Bell Business Excellence Awards are:

Business Start-Up, sponsored by CN: Black Labb

Best Place to Work, sponsored by Collège Boréal: Wat Supplies

Service Excellence, sponsored by Technica Mining: Kuppajo Espresso Bar Inc.

Non-Profit/Charity Excellence, sponsored by TD Bank: NISA/ Northern Initiative for Social Action

Small Enterprise, sponsored by Regional Business Centre: A10 Fabrication

Innovation, sponsored by Cambrian College: IRegained Inc.

Young Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by Greater Sudbury Plumbing and HVAC: Amanda Thirkill, Amanda Thirkill Photography

Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by RBC Royal Bank: Kyle Marcus, The Alibi Room

Company of the Year, sponsored by MNP LLP: Orix Geoscience Inc.

Executive of the Year, sponsored by the Greater Sudbury Development Corporation and the City of Greater Sudbury: Chris Laking, Laking Group of Companies