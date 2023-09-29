Chamberlain Avenue to reopen to vehicles as wait continues for Percy Street bridge replacement

Chamberlain Avenue will partially reopen to vehicle traffic next week, as delays continue with the work to replace the Percy Street overpass on Highway 417.

Construction crews were scheduled to replace the Percy Street bridge using rapid-bridge replacement technology over the weekend of Aug. 10 to 14. However, the work has been delayed and there is no word on when it will be completed.

Champlain Avenue has been closed between Bronson Avenue and Kent Street since early August as part of the preparations for the bridge replacement.

Kiewit Dufferin Midtown Partnership has announced Chamberlain Avenue will be re-opening between Bronson Avenue and Kent Street, with lane reductions, starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3. The road opening will "provide convenient access to vehicular, pedestrian and cycling traffic in the area."

Percy Street remains closed at Highway 417.

Kiewit Dufferin Midtown Partnership and the Ministry of Transportation have not provided a new date for the construction and replacement of the Percy Street bridge.

"Once KDMP and the Ministry of Transportation confirms a new date for the replacement of the Highway 417 Percy Street bridges, Chamberlain Avenue will temporarily close once again between Bronson Avenue and Percy Street for the work to take place," the company said on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Transportation told CTV News Ottawa on Friday that it will, "share more information when all technical issues have been resolved."