Champion purebred dogs put on a show in Greater Sudbury this weekend

This weekend in the Greater Sudbury community of Coniston there are some top dogs taking part in a championship dog show.

There are breeds of all sizes, colours and capabilities. It's being hosted by the Sudbury and District Kennel Club and organizers said it's also an opportunity to learn about several different breeds.

Dianne Desroches is from Sudbury and is bloodhound handler. She said she works to educate and promote the capabilities of the breed.

"They are one of the best scent hounds,” Desroches said.

“I don't think there is any dog that will do better than a bloodhound. They are not an apprehension dog -- they are strictly finding.”

In all, there are more than 70 different purebred breeds at the Coniston show this weekend.

"With the Canadian Kennel Club the way it's set up when you show your dog, you get points," said the show’s chair, Sue O'Neill.

“When you win best of breed or when you win a simmers, you earn points towards the championship of your dog.”

Richard Paquette is from Sudbury and has been involved in the sport of purebred dogs for more than 50 years. He's a director at the show this weekend but also travels the world as an all-breed judge.

"You have the poodles that take two and three hours just to bath each day,” Paquette said.

“So there is lots of work in the preparation. And not only that you have to have them properly socialized and in top health and those are all important aspects to having a top winning show dog.”

'DON'T PUNISH THE GROWL'

Leah Swatko from the Massey area is at the show with her Australian Shepherd Jake. She also offers training for pets and their owners and said it's important to know dogs have their own language.

“There (are) several articles out about dog behaviour and one of those says … don't punish the growl,” Swatko said.

“What that means is if the dog is growling at you he is giving you a warning and saying in the only language they know how to speak that, please don't push me, I don't want to have to do anything more.”

Organizers said the show is an opportunity to share information about dogs.

The public is welcome to come and talk to breeders and handlers to learn more about specific breeds.

