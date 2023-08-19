Champion Tour golfers get early tee times to beat the wind in Friday's opening round of Shaw Charity Classic

The Shaw Charity Classic got off to an earlier start than planned Friday.

A weather forecast that predicted high winds for the afternoon resulted in organizers sending golfers off in threesomes from both the first and 10th holes beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Some bold-faced Canadian names had a few magical moments Friday, including former Calgary resident Stephen Ames, who drained a birdie on the 11th hole to get to three under. Ames stumbled a bit, but still finished the day at one under.

Former Masters champ Mike Weir made four birdies on the back nine, including one at the 18th hole, to roll in at three under for the day.

Other prominent players include another former Masters champ, Freddie Couples, who drained a birdie on 18 to finish the day at two under.

The leader after one round was Tim Petrovic who shot an-eight under par score of 62.

FIRST SHAW CLASSIC

Meanwhile, major winner Stewart Cink is making his first appearance at the Shaw Charity Classic.

It's his first year competing on the Champions Tour, which he's mixing with events on the regular PGA Tour.

Cink arrived in Calgary earlier this week in order to take a mini-holiday trip to the mountains, where he went on a hike at Lake Louise with his wife Lisa.

As it turned out, playing tourist at Banff meant the former British Open champ was just another American guy with his wife trying to get some good Instagram material in the mountains.

"We did the shuttle bus thing," Cink said. "You know – just like everybody else. Parked at the ski resort, and we did the shuttle bus over to Lake Louise, and we hiked Lake Agnus and the Little Beehive, so we got a couple of thousand feet elevation and some beautiful pictures and we took the bus over to Moraine Lake too.

"So we did all the tourist hotspots up there," Cink added.

On the course, Cink has a lot of work to do: he shot a one over 71 Friday.

Golfers teed off at 10:25 a.m. Saturday. The weather forecast is for a high of 17 degrees, with partly cloudy skies.

It's Family Day at the Shaw Charity Classic.

With files from Glenn Campbell

