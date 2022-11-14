Champions at last: Riverview, N.B. high school football team finally wins big game

Fifty-four years is a long time to wait for a championship, but the wait is no more for the Riverview High Royals.

Riverview defeated the defending New Brunswick Interscholastic Athletic Association's 12-man AAA champion Saint John Greyhounds in a 23-22 thriller in Moncton on Friday.

The Royals' football program launched in 1969. Despite having many powerhouse teams over the years, RHS had lost all eight championship appearances.

Riverview got out to a 16-0 first-half lead, but the previously unbeaten Saint John squad stormed back in the fourth quarter to make it 22-16.

A late touchdown sealed the deal and ended the decades-long misery.

Head coach Kevin Jones called the game an emotional roller coaster. His players bought into what they were trying to accomplish and that's why they won, he said Monday.

"I get emotional talking about them,” said Jones. “They bought into the message, what we needed to do to kind of change the trajectory, to change that 0-8 record in the finals," said Jones.

The victory at least partially erases the pain from the past defeats, something the current players were well aware of.

"A lot of us have brothers that have played on the team before," said linebacker Blake Grossman. "We've been in the stands for multiple championships. I know myself, my brother has been in the championship game twice and he lost both times."

Defensive lineman Kaden Boomer couldn't get the losing streak out of his mind.

"That was our ninth time and we still hadn't won it,” said Boomer. “That was the main factor for me to keep me going through the third and fourth quarter, to keep my energy up. I just had to remember all those games our team lost.”

The bad-luck streak and the sour taste of defeat are over, and the upset victory is something the players will never forget.

Receiver Ethan Hansen, who caught two huge passes on the game-winning drive, said he's had the weekend to process it, but the win still hasn't sunk in.

"People are still coming up and congratulating me, but it hasn't really set in yet. I don't think it will ever really, truly set in until high school is over," said Hansen.

Quarterback Ryan McFadden said Friday's championship was more than just a game.

"We're all basically brothers now, it's like a brotherhood. We're all kind of tied to that moment. Any time we see each other in the future we'll just walk up, shake hands and we're just going to laugh about winning," said McFadden.

Jones was grateful for all the support from the alumni, the community and the business community all season long.

He was getting so many congratulatory messages over the weekend he had to turn his phone off for a day.

"Friday night was exciting, and then it was back to dad duty first thing Saturday morning," said Jones. "I had to put my phone away for a bit and let it all sink in."