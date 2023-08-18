Champlain Bridge lanes to fully reopen three months ahead of schedule

Motorists in Ottawa and Gatineau will have to endure one more week of construction on the Champlain Bridge, before all three lanes on the interprovincial bridge reopen to traffic three months ahead of schedule.

The National Capital Commission has announced all three lanes of the Champlain Bridge will fully reopen on Monday, Aug. 28. Both bike lanes will be temporarily delineated with traffic barrels.

"The NCC thanks the public for its patience during this important work," the NCC said in a statement. "The rehabilitated Champlain Bridge will soon enhance our regional transportation network, offering improved connectivity for all."

Only one lane of traffic has been open to both Ottawa-bound and Gatineau-bound traffic during the second and final phase of the rehabilitation work on the Champlain Bridge, which includes repaving, concrete deck repairs and waterproofing, along with improvements to the bike lanes. The construction and lane closures began on March 20, and were scheduled to end in November.

Before all three lanes open, there will be overnight closures from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25. The NCC says the Champlain Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic in both directions every night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. next week.

"This closure serves as a final step before reinstating regular operating conditions (three vehicle lanes)."

Two of three lanes will be open for traffic between 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Friday next week, with a full closure of the bridge to vehicles overnight.

There will also be overnight closures Monday to Friday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Aug. 28 and Sept. 15 to complete the remaining asphalt work.

The Champlain Bridge was widened to a three-lane crossing in 2002, with one reversible bidirectional high-occupancy vehicle lane. The NCC says the bridge carries approximately 22 per cent of all interprovincial motor vehicle traffic between Ottawa and Gatineau.