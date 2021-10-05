Chance of drizzle in Windsor-Essex weather
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
It might be a good idea to keep an umbrella handy this week.
Environment Canada says it will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of drizzle early Tuesday morning. High 21 Celsius. Humidex 26. UV index 3 or moderate.
As for Tuesday night, it’s expected to be cloudy. Low 14 C.
Here’s the Environment Canada forecast for the rest of the week:
- Wednesday..overcast. High 23. Humidex 29. UV index 2 or low.
- Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 15.
- Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 21.
- Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 15.
- Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 20.
- Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 14.
- Saturday..A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.
- Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.
- Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.
- Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.
- Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.
