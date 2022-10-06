Chance of flurries at tail end of Calgary's 5-day forecast

AFTERNOON UPDATE: Those potential flurries for the overnight Tuesday might have a touch of staying power into the daytime hours, if briefly. We'll eventually - eventually - climb out of temperatures that support snow. First though, a tricky commute is possible when many start their work weeks.

MORNING EDITION: Some light overnight showers passed by and with it, patchy fog has leveled off along sections of the province, prompting fog advisories near Grande Prairie.

Locally, we are indeed sitting at 2 C after a clearing-out overnight. At 95 per cent humidity, that fog layer could be quite dense in some areas, and will continue to be until the sun pops up high enough to burn it off.

I'd mentioned on the CTV News at Five and Six yesterday that the temperature drop coming Monday overnight into Tuesday would trigger precipitation; I'd also mentioned a chance for flurries. It’s materialized now. At this time, it's likely light stuff… but as we draw closer, that becomes the focal point of the futurecast.

Until that time, however, forecast conditions through the Thanksgiving weekend remain well above the bar.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Thursday

Evening: mainly clear, low 5 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: clear, low 4 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: clear, low 4 C

Sunday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 8 C

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: chance of showers, flurries, low 1 C

Tuesday

Showers, flurries

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: chance of showers, flurries, low 1 C

Tab snapped a lovely fall photo yesterday!

